NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper continued to emphasize that wearing masks will help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"Mask saves lives and get people back to work," said Cooper. "Until we have a vaccine, this is the best tool that we have."
Cooper made the statement during Thursday's press conference to update the community on Nashville's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, Metro Public Health announced 322 new total cases, raising Davidson County's total to 16,079. Of those cases, 16,061 are confirmed cases of COVID-19. There were also three deaths - two confirmed and one probable - announced Thursday raising the county's total to 151.
Cooper pointed out during the press conference that Kentucky, Alabama and North Carolina have enacted mask mandates, along with three counties in Middle Tennessee.
"Case reports and others show a coordinated effort (of wearing masks) can flatten the curve of the virus," Cooper said. "You're only as strong at their weakest link."
Cooper said researchers in New York found the daily new infection rate dropped by 3% per day after the order to wear masks took effect there.
The mayor said the city is not able to move out of the modified Phase Two. The virus transmission rate, hospital capacity and 14-day trend are not satisfactory.
There are currently 204 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Davidson County.
"Right now, hospitals are keeping up, but numbers are increasing and it's top of mind," said Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force.
Cooper emphasized the three Cs - closed spaces, crowded places and close contact settings - to avoid to help prevent the spread of the virus.
"People do not have the right to bring the disease here and spread it," said Cooper. "You don't know that you have it and may have already spread it."
On Wednesday, Metro Police gave out 494 verbal warnings, handed out 70 educational sheets and gave 79 masks to homeless individuals on the first day they were enforcing the city's mask mandate. Police issued 0 citations on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.