NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper released his first-year report and updated Commitment Tracker on Monday, his 365th day in office as Mayor of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County, detailing significant progress made toward his administration’s goal of creating a city that works for everyone.
Despite a tumultuous year that has included an EF-3 tornado on March 3 and the global coronavirus pandemic, Cooper’s administration said it has worked to ensure progress on 51 promises made during the Mayor’s 2019 campaign.
“No one could have anticipated the difficulties that Nashvillians have encountered this year, but we are a community that can overcome any odds,” said Cooper in a news release. “The choices we’ve made have often been difficult, but they’ve always been necessary to keep people safe, to provide financial solvency for our city, and make us ready to emerge, once again, as a community where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. Nashville’s budget crisis, the ongoing public health emergency, the sharp and sudden recession that has hurt our local economy - we will continue to face these challenges while we keep Nashville moving forward.
“Every city in America must address the challenges of 2020. But great cities choose to do more than simply overcome. We must continue to build up both the local and global consumer confidence required to support our economic restart; create a community that respects the rights and the dignity of all its residents; strive to provide all our students with an excellent and equitable education; and invest in not only repairing our roads, but in creating even safer and more efficient ways to move about the city. We will continue to fulfill all our promises to the residents of Davidson County as we work toward creating a city that supports our growing needs as a community.”
