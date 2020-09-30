NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper’s first year in office has been dominated by COVID-19, a tornado and a 34% property tax increase.
Cooper discussed his first year in office in a wide-ranging interview with News4’s Nancy Amons.
Cooper had a long list a year ago of what he wanted to accomplish in the first year, including a new transportation plan, sidewalks and affordable housing.
Most of those are now on hold as Cooper is fighting to hold onto the tax increase that Metro Council passed. The tax increase was jeopardized when citizens got enough signatures for a charter amendment referendum vote.
The Davidson County Election Commission has hired lawyers to challenge the effort to put it on the ballot.
“This referendum language is not really constitutional, and instead of telling people that later, after you’ve spent money on a special election, it’s better to inform people now,” said Cooper.
Cooper was also pressed about what has happened to the private development that is supposed to be coming to the fairgrounds as part of the Major League Soccer stadium project. The development was supposed to include hotels and an office park on 10 acres near the new stadium.
“Well, COVID is challenging for everybody. I think the soccer folks are trying to get through the season,” said Cooper. “Also, frankly Nancy, real estate is changing in front of our eyes. What is office in the modern era? What is retail in the modern era?”
Cooper was asked if he thought the development that was part of the soccer stadium deal would happen in the future.
“I’m just saying COVID is going to make everybody who is about to build something in Nashville do a check.”
News4 will have more on Mayor John Cooper’s interview beginning on News4 at 4.
