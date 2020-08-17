NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Wearing a mask is the law in Nashville and while the fee for not wearing one is $50, it will end of costing more than that.
Besides the $50 ticket for violation of a public health ordinance, a violator will also have to pay court costs.
"It's a $50 fine. The total is 106.50 once all the court costs and fees are assessed to the ticket,” Metro Circuit Court Clerk Ricky Rooker said.
If violators ignore the ticket and don’t pay in in the 45 days, authorities will increase the fine.
"We have not had anyone pay as of this morning,” Rooker said.
News 4 reviewed all the tickets written for mask violations that have been scanned into the court system so far, more than 70. A slight majority of the offenders are locals. There are 37 people, who had local zip codes compared to 31 in zip codes from somewhere else.
If a person is inclined to skip paying the ticket, they can face a default judgement and that could cost $148.
