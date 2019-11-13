NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A neighbor fed up with violence at a Nashville Kroger decided to write a letter to the company's CEO.

The store, located at the corner of Eighth Avenue North and Monroe Street, was the site of a shooting in the parking lot recently.

Growing crime numbers at Nashville Kroger NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro police officers have been called to Nashville Kroger hundreds of times so far in 2019.

Joe Nuzzo lives across the street from the Kroger. He goes to that store at least once a week.

"I just want to grab my milk and eggs and go home and go on with my life really," Nuzzo said.

Two weeks ago, there was a shooting in the Kroger parking lot. Nuzzo said he narrowly missed the chaos.

"There was shots fired in front of the store 20 minutes after I left. So, it was pretty scary to be honest," Nuzzo said.

After that shooting, News4 found out police have been called to the store 820 times since Jan. 1. Since the initial report, that number has gone up to 852.

"It's shocking and appalling to be honest with you. It really does not send a good message for the neighborhood," Nuzzo said.

Nuzzo sent a letter to Kroger's CEO after seeing the News4 report.

"This store is a main stay in the neighborhood that serves both rich and poor. However, with the uptick in crimes, more and more people are choosing other places to do their shopping," part of the letter said.

Soon after, he heard from the company’s head of security.

Kroger told News4 in a statement:

"We take the safety of our customers and associates very seriously. In regards to the 8th and Monroe Kroger, we installed a camera tower in the parking lot earlier this year. It provides 24/7 surveillance of the parking lot area. We also have off duty police officers at this location during all hours of operation, and we recently added additional cameras inside and outside the store for security purposes. We will continue to work closely with the Metro Nashville Police Department to ensure our customers feel safe when they shop with us."

"I think it's a deterrent and I think it needs to happen," Nuzzo said.

Nuzzo also told News4 Kroger wants to hear from more neighbors. They want to come up with additional ideas to keep everyone safe.