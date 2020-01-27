NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a city of 700,000, one man knows what he would say to anyone claiming to be Nashville’s biggest Kobe Bryant fan.
“We would have an interesting, but professional debate,” laughed Johnathon Davis.
Davis was 5 when he picked up a basketball and started practicing at East Park Community Center.
“I was just inspired at a young age by his drive,” said Davis, referring to Bryant. “I’d get in trouble for throwing garbage in the can and yelling ‘Kobe!’”
A few years later came a birthday basketball tournament.
“My mom set up a tunnel with purple and yellow streamers as if I was running out in a real-life Lakers game,” said Davis.
He’s grown up keeping the same inspiration.
“This is one of the memorabilia I cherish the most, his high school jersey,” Davis said showing several items he’s collected over the years. “In my 24 years of living, he’s my greatest player of all time. I’ve dedicated most of my achievements, graduating from college, to his Mamba mentality.”
That’s why Sunday’s news of Bryant’s death was so hard to hear.
“It hit. It hit man,” said Davis. “His life was bigger than the game. His life and his impact was bigger than the game for me.
On Monday, Davis is with Tennessee Personal Assistants, helping people with various disabilities. He said Bryant was the symbol of success he needed to excel, starting in a community center 20 years ago.
“Give every opportunity greatness,” said Davis. “That’s just what Kobe Bryant did.”
