NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a Nashville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Buena Vista Pike on Saturday night.
Police said Tre Allison, 28, was driving a Buick Century west on Buena Vista Pike at a high rate of speed when he left the roadway near Resha Lane and struck a light pole. Allison died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
There was no indication of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.
