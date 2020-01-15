NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man is trying to help his family rebuild after earthquakes in Puerto Rico.
Juan Ortiz’s mother and sister both live in Puerto Rico. Their home was heavily damaged in the earthquakes this week.
He’s asking for the community’s aid to help his family recover from the earthquakes.
“The whole town is sleeping outside in cars, in yards. Everything is destroyed,” said Ortiz. “I’m doing the best I can hundreds of miles away in Nashville because I care about my city, Guanica.”
