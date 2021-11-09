NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman had his death penalty sentencing changed to life in prison during a court hearing on Tuesday.

Judge Monte Watkins accepted a plea agreement on Tuesday that commuted the death penalty to life in prison for Abdur’Rahman, who was convicted in the murder of Patrick Daniels in Nashville in 1986. Police said Daniels and Norma Jean Norman were bound with duct tape and stabbed repeatedly with a butcher’s knife at Norman’s house.

The plea agreement on Tuesday came after Watkins originally entered an order in 2019 that removed the death penalty sentencing. The Tennessee Court of Appeals overturned the ruling in 2020 stating Watkins did not have the authority to modify Abdur’Rahman’s sentence based merely on an agreement between the district attorney and the defendant. It said the trial court can review the petition, but it must follow the procedures as outlined in the appeals court’s decision.

The Associated Press reported in 2020 that prosecutors’ notes from Abdur’Rahman’s trial showed they treated Black people in the jury pool differently from whites, according to the case’s court records. For example, prosecutors told the judge they were excluding a Black, college-educated preacher because he appeared uneducated and uncommunicative, while white jurors who truly were uneducated were allowed to serve.

Funk suggested during the 2019 hearing that he agreed.

“Overt racial bias has no place in the justice system,” Funk said during the 2019 hearing. “Further, and most importantly, the pursuit of justice is incompatible with deception. Prosecutors must never be dishonest to or mislead defense attorneys, courts, or juries.”

The Tennessee Supreme Court had set an execution date for April 9, 2020, before halting executions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Abdur’Rahman will serve three consecutive life sentences. He was sentenced to life on two other charges – assault with intent to commit murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

