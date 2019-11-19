NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after the FBI conducted an undercover operation via an online video conference website.
Jason Ward was arrested on Tuesday on charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. An FBI special agent conducted an undercover operation on RingCentral, which offers easy to use video conferencing, in August. The FBI tracked the IP address to Ward’s home in Nashville.
According to court documents, authorities found that Ward used his computer to display videos of children being sexually abused. During a conversation with FBI Special Agent Matthew Deragon, he was asked about the videos and responded that the videos were his and they were on his computer.
Ward, who is being held on $80,000 bond, has a court appearance set for Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.