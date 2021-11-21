NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville Powerball player has won $50,000 with the Double Play feature in Saturday’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced on Sunday.
In the Double Play drawing, held after the Powerball drawing, Saturday’s winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win.
The winning ticket was purchased at Little Barn Market, 3039 Brick Church Pk., Nashville. The prize has not yet been claimed.
For an additional $1 per play, the Double Play feature allows players the chance to win up to $10 million in a second drawing held after the Powerball drawing, using the same numbers played on their Powerball ticket.
The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $213 million and the next drawing is Monday.
