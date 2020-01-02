NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Public Library is launching a new program to help people stop their cigarette-smoking habits.
The program is called Fresh Start. The free classes offer group support and resources to help people take the right steps toward quitting smoking.
One of the coordinators of the program said it’s better to do the classes in groups so people can relate to others.
“Because quitting is such a hard thing and can be a really hard thing to do alone, you will connect with other people who have the same goal as you to quit smoking,” said Elizabeth Roth.
The classes began on Thursday night. There are four sessions in all.
The classes will happen every week and other libraries in the area are also hosting them.
Click to view schedule of classes at other Davidson County libraries.
