NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Public Library Board of Trustees has elected Joyce Searcy as the new library board president. She is the first African American to serve as president in the Library Board’s history.
“I am excited to serve the city as NPL board president because the power of the library to connect with the community, foster common ground and fuel passion for learning is more important now than ever,” Searcy said in a news release.
Searcy, director of Community Relations at Belmont University, has served on the Library Board since 2012. She succeeds Keith Simmons, a former managing partner at Bass, Berry, & Sims, and a founding member of the Nashville Public Library Foundation, who remains on the board. Simmons has served as chair since 2011.
“Joyce has been a committed, engaged member of the board for almost a decade,” Nashville Public Library Director Kent Oliver said in a news release. “We are honored to have her elected to this position and continue to lead the library in a positive direction as we begin opening up our services safely.
During his time as president, Simmons was unwavering in his devotion to seeing NPL evolve as one of the finest public institutions in Nashville, the library said in the news release. Through his guidance and leadership, Nashville Public Library was recognized as the 2017 Gale/Library Journal Library of the Year, and most recently, opened Votes for Women, a permanent exhibit housed in the Main Library to explore the history and ongoing impact of the 19thAmendment in August 2020.
“Nashville Public Library is a great institution, one that binds our community together, enhances neighborhoods and contributes to educational achievement. It has been my great privilege to be associated with the library for almost 25 years,” Simmons said in a news release. “I decided that it was now time to step aside as board chair, even as I remain on the board as a loyal and participating board member, and pass board leadership along to other capable hands. I am thrilled Joyce Searcy will be taking my place. She is an experienced board member and support of the library and its work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.