NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville lab can do 10,000 COVID-19 tests a day and all they need is a drop of blood.
Aegis Labs has the nation’s newest coronavirus testing technology.
It is geared up to process 10,000 antibody tests each day. The new technology analyzes dried blood spots.
“Each dot is how we are going to look for antibodies in your blood,” explained Rebecca Heltsley, Aegis Senior VP of Research and Development.
“This is exciting to Aegis. We have a history of blood spot card analysis, but this is all new, the antibody testing.”
It’s easier and more convenient than having a doctor or nurse draw a vial of blood from your arm and send it in.
The test is simple. It’s a finger price like the kind of stick you would get to test your blood sugar. A few drops of blood on the circles of a card and it’s done.
What does an antibody test tell you? You cold learn that you were exposed to COVID-19, even if you didn’t get sick or if you got sick and never got tested.
“Some of your individuals that may have bene exposed may have a negative diagnostic test or presented late after the exposure,” said Josh Schrecker, Director of Clinical Affairs. “This gives you another way to assess whether they have been exposed.”
Should you get the antibody test?
The CDC said people shouldn’t use them to find out if they are immune, but they’re helpful for finding people whose plasma might help patients who are seriously ill with COVID-19.
