NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new faster and less painful way to test how much the coronavirus has spread is not out nationwide, thanks to a Nashville lab.
Aegis Labs’ newest coronavirus antibody test uses dry blood spot technology.
Instead of a blood draw and a long wait for results, Aegis said all it needs is a finger prick and 24 hours.
The company said it can perform up to 10,000 tests a day.
Antibody tests can find out if you’ve been exposed to the virus and have built up any immunity.
