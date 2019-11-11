NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Kurdish community is collecting items to help the Kurds who are being displaced in war-torn Syria.

Nashville has the largest Kurdish community in the United States and they are asking for help and donations to send supplies overseas.

Nashville Kurdish community accepting donations to send to displaced Kurds overseas The Kurdish community in Nashville is asking for help and donations to send to war torn Syria after President Trump's decision to pull US troops from the area.

What started as a coat drive has turned into much more.

The Kurdish community in Dallas is also helping. Donations are coming in from all over.

“We had veterans yesterday stopping at the store. We have gotten donations from all over the world, all the way to Norway, Canada, California and you just saw the delivery from Texas,” said organizer Nejeer Zebari.

Click for information on how to donate and to see the group’s Amazon wishlist.