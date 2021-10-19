NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville International will add international flights in 2022 with a new carrier, Flair Airlines, adding nonstop service to two Canadian destinations.
Flair Airlines will be adding twice-weekly flights to Edmonton and Toronto beginning in April 2022.
Edmonton is a first-ever route for Nashville International Airport. Flair’s Toronto flight add to existing nonstop service from Nashville to Ontario.
Flair is Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier and brings Nashville International Airport’s total number of airline partners to 17.
“Travelling and reconnecting with friends will be among the top priorities for many Canadians in the coming months, and Flair is continuing our growth by adding more aircraft and routes so we can bring sustainably low fares to even more iconic destinations across North America, Flair Airlines president and CEO Stephen Jones said in a news release. “Whether you’re looking for a weekend break on Vancouver Island or hiking in the Rockies, Flair will get you there affordably.”
“Getting to Canada will be even easier with the addition of Flair Airlines and nonstop service Edmonton and Toronto,” Nashville International Airport president and CEO Doug Kreulen said in a news release. “This is fantastic news for Nashville, Middle Tennessee and our neighbors to the north. We’re excited to welcome Flair and can’t wait to inaugurate this new international service next April.”
Flights to Edmonton and Toronto begins April 14, 2022.
