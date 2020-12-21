NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The staff at Nashville International Airport remembered the lives of two employees employees who passed away last week.
Construction Manager Rick Williams and Airport Police Sgt. Keneil Williams both died unexpectedly in unrelated incidents.
Fellow officers are remembering Sgt. Williams, who they said was the face of BNA.
“He had the personality of Morgan Freeman but he had the body of Derrick Henry,” said Department of Public Safety Chief David Griswold.
He said Keneil Williams is the first officer the department has lost in years. They waid he was a hard worker. He started as part of the traffic enforcement team, worked his way up to officer and finally sergeant. They said his infectious smile was a gift to all.
“He brought a diversity that we didn’t have. He was from Jamaica. He communicated with all different types of people,” said Griswold.
Williamson County Sheriff Deputy Robert Givens said he found out about Sgt. Williams’ unexpected passing while he was at the gym. They met five years ago and graduated from the same law enforcement class at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.
He said it was 10 weeks of learning, but also time to let loose on the basketball court.
“I think the thing I’m going to miss overall is the leadership he showed over at BNA,” said Givens.
“When Sergeant Williams walked in a room, you knew he was in charge,” said Department of Public Safety Captain Keene. “He had that charisma about him, that noise, but his smile was so infectious smile and his personality. You never met a stranger.”
Sergeant Williams leaves behind a wife and daughter. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family.
