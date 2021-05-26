NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As air travel continues to rise and the Memorial Day weekend approaching, Nashville International Airport offers the following travel tips:
Before You Go:
- Bring a mask or face covering, which is required in the terminal and on parking shuttles by federal law. If you need one, the airport offers free face coverings at security checkpoints and on parking shuttles.
- Arrive early. Leave yourself plenty of time to park, check-in and get to your gate – there are changes to the terminal that you might not be familiar with.
- Allow extra time for parking. Visit the website for available parking options. Heavier passenger volume means more people are parking. Those areas will be busy. Remember to build in extra time for this.
- Pack smart. Familiarize yourself with packing dos and don’ts online.
- Check your flight status on your airline’s website or the airport’s website.
When you arrive:
- The airport has temporarily split into two terminals (North and South). Know your airline and follow signs to the terminal that matches. Additional changes include:
- There are now two security checkpoints: North Security (A and B gates) and South Security (C and D gates), located at the far north and south ends of the Departures level. The central checkpoint has closed.
- Airline ticket counters have moved to the north and south ends of the Ticketing Lobby. View locations online.
- The terminal entrance/exit on Level 1 (ground floor) has moved to the sides of the building. The old entrance at the center of the building has closed.
- Escalators and elevators are located just inside the Level 1 entrance. Have a lot of bags? Take the elevator to Level 3.
- Go to the correct security checkpoint. It is vital to go to the correct checkpoint:
- North Security for A and B gates, and South Security for C and D gates. Click for more information.
- Know your airline and which terminal it uses. There is no passage between the North and South terminals past the security checkpoints.
- North Terminal (A and B gates): Air Canada, Boutique Air, British Airways, Cape Air, Charters, Contour, Delta, Frontier, Jet Blue, Spirit, Sun Country, United, Viva Aerobus, West Jet
- South terminal (C and D gates): Alaska, Allegiant, American, Southwest
- Mobile boarding passes are accepted. Passengers can use their smartphones and mobile devices to show their boarding passes and for check-in. For more information, contact your airline carrier.
- What’s open? Find an updated listing of available dining, retail and service amenities online.
- Have a question? Lose something? Call BNA’s Information Center at 615-275-2098.
- Parking questions? Contact ABM at 615-275-1045.
Two free cell phone/waiting areas are available for drivers who are meeting passengers, complete with real-time flight information displays.
- The waiting lot closest to the Terminal is accessible from Donelson Pike. From I-40, take the exit for Donelson Pike (Exit 216B on I-40E and Exit 216 on I-40W). Head south on Donelson Pike. Follow the “Int’l Airport” sign (mile marker 9) and merge onto Terminal Drive. Follow “Cell Waiting” signs to the waiting area.
- The other waiting lot is located just past the I-40 East entrance to BNA. Take Exit 216A and follow “Cell Phone Waiting Area” sign.
Covid-19 safety measures:
The safety and well-being of passengers, employees and business partners is BNA’s highest priority. The airport continues to implement a robust plan to keep the airport a clean and safe environment, including adding new touchless technology and a variety of other measures.
