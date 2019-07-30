NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association needs your help fostering more than two dozen dogs.
The dogs were surrendered after an alleged hoarding situation in McMinnville, TN.
Nashville Humane Association Executive Director Laura Chavarria said an elderly woman realized she needed help and reached out to Dogs on Borrowed Time, a rescue organization, for assistance.
"A lot of the times people are too shameful to reach out, but that’s why places like Dogs on Borrowed Time and the Nashville Humane Association are here because we want to be a resource, we want to help with animals,” said Chavarria.
The Nashville Humane Association received 20 chihuahuas and seven larger breed dogs, many of them facing medical challenges because of their living situation.
None of them have had any vaccines. A lot of them have eye ulcers or cherry eyes. Some of them have lacerations on their feet.
“We were also told that they lived outdoors and then would be taken inside and up to the person’s attic every day,” said Chavarria.
The Nashville Humane Association is giving the dogs medical care. Some of the dogs are receiving dental and eye surgeries.
Nashville Humane Association is looking for 27 fosters that can love and care for the dogs for about 2-4 weeks.
"The sooner we can get these dogs out. the sooner we can save more lives,” said Chavarria.
If you are interested in fostering any of the dogs contact the Nashville Humane Association at (615) 352-1010 or via the organization’s website.
