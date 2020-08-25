NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is receiving 19 dogs over the weekend from the shores in effort to evacuate dogs from shelters with incoming hurricanes.
Because of incoming hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, 19 new dogs have made their way to the adoption floor at the Nashville Humane Association and their hope is their new forever home will be here in Nashville.
"So we were contacted by the Humane Society Of the United States on Saturday they were they were driving a rig down to clear out a port in Gulf Court Mississippi And other areas that were going to be hit by both hurricane Marco and Laura ... so we have 19 dogs here they are going to be getting their intakes today and they’ll be going onto the adoption floor our goal is to have find homeless pets homes and so we're partnering with the shelters in the golf that are being hit we are getting those animals out of those hard-hit areas here where they can find their forever space," Director of Development & Operations at Nashville Humane Association Becca Morris said.
Morris explained how these dogs will find forever homes in Nashville.
"They’re all really amazing dogs they just need a second chance so we are going to do our best to make sure they get their home ... I think being from Nashville we always see people pitch in we are the volunteer state after all and that we all we know that we always can say yes because here at Nashville humane we know that the community is behind us. When we do disaster relief we know that our community is going to support us and it’s going to help us find those animals homes," Morris said.
If you are interested in seeing the dogs up close and personal you can book an appointment online to see the dogs by clicking here.
