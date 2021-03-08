NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is preparing to host a major sporting event for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament will bring people from a cross the south to the city when games begin Wednesday night.

“Nashville is a town that puts on big events. We want to do it safely,” David Kells, Nashville Predators Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Marketing, said.

“This is a moment of rebound,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said. “It’s the first major step of back to normal after schools. It can be managed with masks and vaccines.”

Capacity will be limited to around 20% inside the arena for the tournament, similar to what is now happening for Nashville Predators’ home games.

“There’s been several weeks of Predators’ hockey and they’ve been running largely the same plans and they’re working,” Hugh Atkins, Metro Public Health Department Environmental Health Bureau Director, said. “We’re working with event staff to make sure everyone is following protocol.”

The Nashville Predators, who operate Bridgestone Arena, and the SEC held a press conference on Monday morning to outline safety precautions that are being taken for teams and fans attending the tournament.

“A year ago today COVID shut down sports in Nashville. We have a special task force to get these tournaments back,” Byron Hatch, SEC Assistant Commissioner/Championships, said. “We have some unfinished business here in Nashville.”

Teams traveling to the tournament will be limited to 34 people to the official travel party, which includes team members, staff and coaches. These people must do daily PCR Covid tests.

Teams will test daily at the hotel until the first day of the tournament when testing moves to Bridgestone Arena.

There is also a robust plan for arena disinfection. Games on Thursday and Friday will begin an hour earlier at 11 a.m. to allow more time for disinfecting the arena between sessions.

Doors will open to the arena for ticket holders one hour before game time. No bags will be allowed into the arena, with the exception of medical or parenting bags. Those attending the tournament must wear masks except when eating or drinking at their assigned seat.

All tickets to the tournament will be digital.

Also new this year to the tournament is that the arena is now cashless. Customers will now only be allowed to use debit or credit cards or set up a mobile account at concession stands.