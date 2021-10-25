Some Nashville high school students are taking the initiative to make our streets safer for pedestrians.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Nashville high school students are taking the initiative to make streets safer for pedestrians.

Work began on Sunday and will continue on Monday along Dickerson Pike and Hart Lane. The teens are installing glow in the dark cross walks.

The Nashville Youth Design Team said this is one of the most dangerous intersections for pedestrians in the city.

“We did a bit of research as a group and we decided that this crosswalk is like a crosswalk that could really benefit the community and it’s safety,” said Jospeh Jaikai, a junior at Martin Luther King Junior Magnet School.

The teens will test out the new crosswalks with a walk that begins at 6 p.m. Monday.

 

