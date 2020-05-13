NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fraternal Order of Police created a memorial video to honor fallen peace officers after having to cancel its annual memorial service.
"Unfortunately, this year we were unable to host that service because of the COVID-19 virus," the FOP said in a news release. "In lieu of that service, the Nashville FOP elected to honor our heroes by producing the memorial video. It is absolutely imperative that we always remember to honor our fallen heroes and ensure that their families never have to walk alone."
The annual memorial service honors the brave sacrifice made by the fallen heroes in the service of the Nashville community.
The video remembers Metro Police Officer John Anderson, who was killed in a traffic accident on July 4, 2019, as he was involved in an unrelated pursuit, and Cheatham County Sheriff Deputy Steven Reece, who was killed on Nov. 15, 2019, when his vehicle was involved in a crash while entering the highway.
