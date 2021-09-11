NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Saturday night, the Nashville Fire and Nashville Police hockey teams faced off to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
It’s an annual event Nashville Fire started eight years ago. The game was played at Ford Ice Center in Antioch.
While Nashville Fire hosts the 9/11 memorial game every year, this year is different. Team captain Scott Wrenn said this time they get to play on Sept. 11.
Nashville Fire plays for FDNY Engine 6 where two firefighters lost their lives 20 years ago.
“It’s the sport we play,” Wrenn said. “As the years progressed, we started losing people, so we started adding them to the jersey. So, you’ll see that engine and the name of that individual from our department who passed.”
“It needs to be remembered,” Genny Travis, a fan at the game, said. “It’s coming together, it’s support, and those lives, they need to come together because they gave it their all.
“It is proven that through working out and sports that we can reduce PTSD,” Wrenn said. “So that allows us and the police to also have that.”
Out on the ice, it’s not about who wins or loses. It’s about honoring those who can no longer skate with these everyday heroes.
“It’s easy for people, everyone once a year, for people to say, ‘Oh, we remember,’” Wrenn said. “But we remember year-round.”
Wrenn said they’ve played teams across the country in the past like military teams as well as the Chicago Fire Department.
Saturday night’s game also raised money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
