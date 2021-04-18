NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews are making efforts to recover a body from the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville.
Fire Department crews spotted what looked like a person floating down the river while training near the pedestrian bridge.
While training near the Pedestrian Bridge, NFD crews spotted what looked like a person floating down the river. Crews are making efforts to recover that person near 100 1st Ave South. @NashvilleEOC OEM is taking over this scene to complete the recovery. pic.twitter.com/KrTPu29MBL— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 18, 2021
