Body in Cumberland River - 4/18/21
 

Nashville Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management are attempting to recover a body from the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville.

 
 Nashville Fire Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews are making efforts to recover a body from the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville.

Fire Department crews spotted what looked like a person floating down the river while training near the pedestrian bridge.

 
 

