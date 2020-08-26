NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department and other members of Tennessee Task Force 2 (TNTF2) are deploying to Louisiana to aid in search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Laura’s landfall on Thursday.

Hurricane Laura, a dangerous Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall along the Texas-Lousiana border on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The Tennessee Task Force 2 deployment comes at the request of FEMA.

Members of the Nashville Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team, NFD Urban Search and Rescue Team and a NFD Medic Unit will deploy to Louisiana along with personnel from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Works, Williamson County Communications, Brentwood Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department and Murfreesboro Fire Department.

“We are watching along with the rest of the country the approach of Hurricane Laura toward the Gulf Coast,” Nashville Fire Department Director Chief William Swann said in a news release. “TEMA let us know our specialize Swift Water Rescue teams and USAR teams would be needed and as always we did not hesitate to do all we can to help people impacted by this powerful storm.

“When we were hit by the deadly March tornado we had help from across the country in the aftermath. We are glad to offer the same support to our neighbors in the path of this storm.”

The team of 36 will take with them multiple tools and equipment to use during response efforts.

Nashville Electric Service

Nashville Electric Service announced Wednesday that it has released contract crews to assist in power restoration efforts in the wake of Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

NES said five contract crews are currently being staged in Kenner, LA, and four contract crews are staging in Baton Rouge to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

NES will continue to monitor the need for assistance and consider releasing additional crews, if needed.

+3 Laura reaches 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 strength, threatens 'unsurvivable' storm surges Hurricane Laura has reached extremely dangerous Category 4 strength ahead of anticpated landfall near the Louisiana-Texas state line, and is expected to hit parts of the coast with "unsurvivable storm surge," the National Hurricane Center says.

American Red Cross of Tennessee Region

On Monday, American Red Cross of Tennessee Region had mobilized 20 volunteers to the area to help with recovery efforts.

Those sent were from: