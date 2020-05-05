NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are trying to identify the people who set fire inside a Dollar General Store in Antioch in March.
Several persons of interest were caught on surveillance cameras before the fire was set inside the Dollar Store located at 2285 Murfreesboro Pk. on March 31.
The Nashville Fire Department responded to a fire call in the clothing aisle at the Dollar General in the Mt. Zion Shopping Center at the corner of Una and Murfreesboro pikes.
Store employees told Nashville firefighters that several people were seen in and around where the fire started. The fire was contained to the store and did not spread.
Fire investigators want the public's help to identify the people caught on camera in the moments before the fire.
If you have information about the person or people involved in the fire, call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
