NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department will join with other agencies from Middle Tennessee and deploy to Louisiana to aid in search and rescue efforts following Tropical Storm Sally's landfall in Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Sally is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on Tuesday. A Category 1 hurricane can pack winds of up to 95 mph. At that strength damage to homes, trees and extensive damage to power lines and poles is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The Tennessee Task Force 2 deployment comes at the request of FEMA and is a function of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. EMAC is a mutual-aid agreement among states and territories of the United States. It enables states to share resources during natural and man-made disasters, including terrorism.

The team was deployed for Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27. That deployment was cancelled in route by Louisiana emergency management officials.

Members of the NFD Swift Water Rescue Team, NFD Urban Search and Rescue Team and an NFD Medic Unit will deploy to Louisiana along with personnel from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Works, Nashville General Services, Williamson County Communications, Brentwood Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department.

The deployment is initially expected to last 14 days, however the deployment can be reduced or extended depending on the needs of Louisiana officials.

“We are called the Volunteer State because that is what we do when called upon, we help our neighbors.” Director Chief William Swann said in a news release. “We all train with our neighboring agencies so when we are requested, we can work as a seamless unit to respond to communities in need.”

The team will take with them multiple tools and equipment to use during response efforts.