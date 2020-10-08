NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department will join several other agencies from Middle Tennessee in deploying to Louisiana to aid in search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Delta's landfall in Louisiana.
Hurricane Delta, currently a Category 2 storm, is forecast to make landfall on the Louisiana Gulf Coast on Friday.
The Tennessee Task Force 2 deployment comes at the request of FEMA and is a function of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. EMAC is a mutual-aid agreement among states and territories of the United States. It enables states to share resources during natural and man-made disasters, including terrorism.
The Tennessee Task Force 2 recently deployed for Hurricane Sally on Sept. 14.
Members of the Nashville Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team, Nashville Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue Team and Nashville Fire Department Medic Unit will deploy to Louisiana along with personnel from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Works, Nashville General Services, Williamson County Communications, Brentwood Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department.
The deployment is initially expected to last 14 days, however the deployment can be reduced or extended depending on the needs of Louisiana officials. The team will take with them multiple tools and equipment to use during response efforts.
