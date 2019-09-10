NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters will be on Nashville streets asking for donations this week as part of their annual Fill the Boot fundraising event.
The money raised will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help kids with the disease to go to camp next summer and will go to the MCA Care Center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dean Hayes and his father Alan were at the kickoff event on Tuesday. Dean Hayes has muscular dystrophy and benefited from last year’s fundraiser.
The Hayes want people to know that each dollar counts.
“To see these guys getting out in the heat in the summer, still feels like summer, getting out there for four days and raise as much money as they did last year is incredible,” said Alan Hayes.
Last year the Nashville Fire Department raised $132,000, which was the most raised in the state.
