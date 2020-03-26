NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An employee with the Nashville Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19, the department said in a news release on Thursday.
Fire officials said the employee worked in the Logistics Division. The employee recently traveled to visit family and felt ill upon his return to Nashville. The employee has not been to work in a week and called in sick on Monday before testing positive. He is recovering at home.
The employee did not have interactions with patients or respond to active fire scenes. He also did not interact with field personnel.
Nashville Fire Department said in a news release it has been updating protocols to better protect personnel who do work with the public. That includes increased use of personal protective equipment and checking personnel's temperature. Personnel take their temperature at the beginning and end of their shift.
