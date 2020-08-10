NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville Fire Department captain has been demoted in response to social media posts he made, according to a statement from the fire department.
“Every member of the Nashville Fire Department is an ambassador for our department to the residents and visitors we serve,” said Nashville Fire Department Director Chief William Swann in a statement. “The social media posts made by Captain Tracy Turner do not represent the core values of our department. Anything that calls into question the ability of our department to serve everyone without prejudice or bias will be addressed and when needed discipline will be administered.”
Turner was placed on administrative leave last month posts he made on social media.
According to the release, Turner was demoted from Captain to Firefighter after a meeting with Swann on Monday morning. As part of the demotion Turner’s work assignments will be determined by the Fire Operations Chief for a period of two years. In addition, Turner will be required to take sensitivity training and training on how social media activity impacts the community.
“We have the utmost respect for every person we serve without regard to their sex, race, ethnicity, gender identity, religious beliefs or sexual orientation,” Swann said in a statement.
