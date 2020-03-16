NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Farmers’ Market has announced it will be closed until at least Saturday, according to a news release on Sunday night.
“While NFM has taken proactive measures to perform wellness checks, reduce operating hours, limit seating and institute additional cleaning, our facility capacity far exceeds the 100 person allowance afforded in the recommendations for restaurants of public facilities that are permitted to remain in operation and we believe it is in the best interest of the community and public health to close at this time,” read the statement released Sunday night. “We have not had any COVID-19 reports at the Market, but we must do what’s necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
The Nashville Farmers’ Market plans to reopen on Saturday, March 21. Details will be shared when plans are finalized.
