NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Farmers' Market has extended its closure through May 7 and will continue to offer a drive-through farmers market every Saturday.
The drive through market will be open from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in the parking lot. Customers have the ability to pre-order produce and goods for pick up. Pre-order is not required but encouraged to ensure a contactless experience for the merchants and customers.
All guests must remain in their vehicles and enter at the 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. market entrance. Gardens of Babylon and participating Market House businesses also are offering online ordering, curbside pick-up and home delivery.
The community is encouraged to contact merchants directly to order grocery essentials or curbside pick-up from a participating Market House business.
