NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A grieving family is seeking justice after a father of six children with another one on the way was fatally shot.

“He died that day, doing what everybody knew he does all the time, every day,” said Abdulkadir Gure.

The cousin of 37-year-old Abdullahi Hashi was referencing how Hashi was always providing for his family, and that’s what Gure said the man with six children and a five-month pregnant wife was doing when he left sunset prayer at Al-Salaam mosque, heading to a small grocery store, and was fatally shot.

“He was a family man, a community man. A visible member of the, a very visible member of the community,” said Gure.

Metro Police said officers were on Millwood Drive near Murfreesboro Pike on an unrelated matter on Aug. 14 when they heard two gunshots. They found Hashi lying on the sidewalk. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police said they have “really good” leads as the case is still under active investigation, however no arrests have been made.

“Who has the will to commit a crime like that, on our streets, right there?” said Gure. “Somebody walking from a prayer room and going to a grocery store.”

The cousin continuing that he knows they have police on their side, hoping they will bring the suspect in the murder to justice.

“We have to turn every single stone somewhere there,” said Gure. “Somebody has some information for us to bring it back.”

Kunil Abdi, Hashi’s brother, called Hashi the strongest pillar of the family.

“He was everything that they could have as a community member, to the level that in the middle of the night, if somebody’s vehicle breaks down somewhere on the highway, he will wake up, go there and help them out,” said Abdi.

Abdi, who is from Minneapolis, is staying with the family in the meantime. He said it’s difficult to see Hashi’s children look out the window each day, waiting for him to come home.

“My own brother, I can’t swallow [it], I can’t take the notion that somebody can dare to gun him down right there on the side of the road, and we still don’t know who could do something like that.”

At this point, Metro Police said there’s no reason to believe Hashi was targeted because of his religion or race.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up for the family. Click here and here for links.