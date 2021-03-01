NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is being shipped out across the country.
Nearly 4 million doses are being distributed from the company’s center in Shepherdsvile, KY. Johnson & Johnson said the vaccines could arrive at sites as early at Tuesday morning.
State health officials said Tennessee could see up to 40,000 doses in our state this week.
Yuro Cunza, president and CEO of the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, was one of the participants in Vanderbilt’s Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial.
Cunza said he was initially was inspired by a couple of friends who were also a part of vaccine trials.
“It kind of got me looking into that possibility because he spoke about how important this would be for getting back to normal,” said Cunza.
He then started to think about how this could help the community he serves.
“If I’m going to talk to members of my community about the vaccine and the importance of that, I need to experience that,” said Cunza.
In December he enrolled in the trial, then rolled up a sleeve.
He said he feels grateful to be a part of the study that’s led to another vaccine being green-lighted.
He hopes his actions help others in the Black and Brown community to consider being vaccinated.
“What I have done has taught me a lot,” said Cunza. “We have a great life ahead of us because knowing where you are now, even if you have difficulties, have problems, maybe health issues, whatever reason it is, there is always a better day and we need to take advantage of that opportunity.”
Cunza said he does a monthly check-in with Vanderbilt to check for antibodies because this was a blind study.
The university have not told Cunza whether or not he received the vaccine.
