NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville and Davidson County will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions placed on businesses on Tuesday as only 30 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
Beginning Tuesday, weddings and funerals will be allowed to have up to 125 people, transpotaintment vehicles can operate at 50% capacity and limited service restaurants can add 25 people outdoors and standing bar areas can open with social distancing enforced.
Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday the easing of restrictions on restaurants, transpotainment and small gatherings during his weekly press briefing.
