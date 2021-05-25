NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville’s District Attorney General Glenn Funk said his office will not enforce the new bathroom equality bill signed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee earlier this month.
The bill requires any public or private entity or business that allows a member of either sex to use a public restroom to post a sign stating either sex, regardless of designation, can use that restroom.
“I believe every person is welcome and valued in Nashville,” Funk said in a statement. “Enforcement of transphobic or homophobic laws is contrary to those values. My office will not promote hate.”
Lee told reporters the bill promotes “equality in bathrooms,” despite the prohibition against transgender people using multi-person facilities that don’t align with their sex at birth.
“That bill provides equal access to every student. It’s a reasonable accommodation,” Lee said. “It allows for accommodation for every student regardless of their gender. I think that’s a smart approach to the challenge.”
LGBTQ advocates have said the legislation is discriminatory. The Human Rights Campaign said it’s the first bill restricting bathroom use by transgender people signed in any state in about five years.
According to the Associated Press, numerous anti-transgender measures have advanced in GOP-led statehouses across the country, including in Texas, Alabama and Arkansas.
