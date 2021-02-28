NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville-Davidson County COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College will operate from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday this week, depending on weather conditions.
Testing is free to the public at all community assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College.
The assessment centers are located at:
- Nissan Stadium Lot N, 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213
- Meharry Medical College, 918 21st Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37208
- Former Kmart location, 2491 Murfreesboro Pk., Nashville, TN 37217
The centers will operate with the following severe weather protocols for the safety of the public and personnel at the outdoor assessment centers.
If lightning strikes, the community assessment center personnel protocol is to retreat to the buildings on site for 30 minutes.
Patients who are under the testing tents continue to be swabbed and everyone is notified that there everyone will be waiting for 30 minutes in car/building.
If lightning strikes again during the 30-minute wait time, the waiting time starts over again for another 30 minutes.
If lightning strikes at or after 2:30 p.m., the assessment center personnel will advise patients the assessment center will close due to inclement weather.
The community assessment centers may have to temporarily shut down due to wind damage or anything else that would jeopardize safety. If a temporary shutdown occurs, Meharry Medical College personnel will reestablish operations as soon as possible.
The COVID-19 Hotline number is 615-862-7777 and is operated 7 days a week from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
