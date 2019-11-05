NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Airbnb's CEO says the company is cracking down on "party houses" by banning them.
This follows a deadly shooting on Halloween night in Northern California. Five people died and several others were hurt. Police said more than 100 people showed up to the party.
The big question many in Nashville want answered is how the "party house" ban will be enforced.
News4 spoke with Airbnb host Jessica Tammaro, who has never had an issue with people throwing parties.
"We've had people try to sneak an extra person in, but we have a three night minimum on the weekends so I think that stops a lot of the party people," Tammaro said.
She has a vetting process for anyone who wants to stay at one of her seven properties. It includes looking at their reviews and asking what brings them to Nashville.
"I feel like we prevent it before it happens if it were to," Tammaro said.
News4 also spoke with Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell who represents downtown Nashville and some of the surrounding areas.
His district has more than a fourth of the city's short-term rental permits.
"I'll be surprised if this turns out to be more than a tweet that becomes a headline," O'Connell said.
O'Connell has made dozens of reports to Airbnb and nothing has been done.
"There was no apparent penalty for the hosts that kept welcoming the most obnoxious guests into our patio where there are three families with children under the age of five adjacent to it," O'Connell said.
As for Tammaro, she hopes the changes will work to prevent any more "party houses."
"That's not what these homes are intended to be for. They need to be safe places for people to come," Tammaro said.
Some of the changes Airbnb's CEO tweeted out included:
- Expanding manual screening of high-risk reservations
- Creating a "party house" rapid response team
- Taking immediate action against anyone who violates the new policies, including removing them
