NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A lot of people are doing their best to help others during the pandemic. One woman’s idea is something special.
“I just wanted to find a way to help out, contribute, do my part,” said Emily Lawlor.
Arriving from rural New York to Nashville, there was much for Emily to see. There was also so much she couldn’t ignore.
“There’s a lot of people with signs here in Nashville,” she said, referring to many in the homeless community. “That’s not something I’m used to.”
It’s been weighing on her to know how painful the pandemic has been for those who were already struggling.
“A lot of people didn’t have steady income anymore,” Lawlor said.
She came up with a plan called Community Fridge. A refrigerator is stocked with free items and produce. It’s located at 1111 Dickerson Pike.
The painting on the fridge tells people to take what you need, leave what you don’t. Inside there are biscuits and bagels, fruits and vegetables, and far more.
“We’ve been reaching out to local restaurants and now we’re going to be reaching out to local grocery stores,” Lawlor said. “People are really trying to donate what they can and keep the fridge stocked.”
Husk Restaurant donated a tub of gravy, which was left inside the refrigerator.
Lawlor said the effort has grown to where 50 volunteers now maintain the fridge. She’s hoping other locations can be established.
“Lots of people have reached outs saying that this has been a big help for them and it takes a weight off their chest,” she said.
Information on the Community Fridge and rules on what to donate can be found on Instagram or Facebook.
