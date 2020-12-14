NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County COVID-19 Assessment Centers will open one hour late on Thursday this week, according to a release from the Nashville Office of Emergency Management.
The centers, operated by Meharry Medical Center, will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and close at 3 p.m. in response to inclement weather.
The remainder of the week the assessment centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The COVID-19 Hotline is not impacted by the changes in operations at the Community Assessment Centers. The hotline number is 615-862-7777 and operates daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Testing at all assessment centers is free to the public.
The Community Assessment Centers are located at:
- Nissan Stadium Lot N, 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213
- Meharry Medical College, 918 21st Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37208
- Former Kmart, 2491 Murfreesboro Pk., Nashville, TN 37217
