NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Nashville colleges announced a return to in-person classes for the fall semester on Tuesday.

Lipscomb University officials announced plans to return to a fully in-person learning and living campus experience when fall classes begin Aug. 23.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lipscomb has invested more than $6 million in preparations and resources to protect and serve its students, faculty and staff. This has included hiring additional staff, purchasing supplies and equipment, and the installation of state-of-the-art virtual technology among numerous other investments. This has resulted in a community that has been safe and has met its goal to have in-person classes in the fall and spring semester.

“With this experience and the resources that we have interested over the last year to manage the virus, we are confidently looking forward to a more traditional campus experience this fall as we welcome our new and returning students,” said Lipscomb President L. Randolph Lowry in a news release. “Although it has not been a ‘normal’ year, the Lipscomb community has been resilient and tenacious. We have learned a great deal about managing a virus of this magnitude and have successfully protected the health and safety of our community and we have a strong foundation upon which to prepare for the start of a new academic year this fall.”

The university’s current plans for the fall semester include:

teaching in classrooms at capacity,

additional residential housing capacity,

open dining halls and eating venues,

fully staffed campus student services,

expanded slate of student events, activities and programming, and

more fans attending athletic and campus events.

Lowry said university officials will continue to monitor federal, state and local health guidelines as it makes plans to return to a full in-person experience in the fall.

Nashville State Community College announced it will be returning to a more traditional class schedule for the Fall 2021 semester while continuing to provide online, virtual and hybrid options.

“Nashville State is planning for a responsible return to campus,” said Dr. Carol Rothstein, vice president of Academic Affairs, in a news release. “We are excited to welcome students back to campus and will continue to provide a variety of course delivery formats to meet student needs.”

The college’s COVID-19 Response Planning Task Force has been using its Responsible Return to Campus Phase Plan as the guide throughout the pandemic, which is based on federal, state, and local rules, and will continue to do so.

“The safety of our students, faculty, staff and college community remains my top priority,” said Dr. Shanna L. Jackson, Nashville State president, in a news release. “We will continue to monitor and adjust throughout the summer to ensure the appropriate safety protocols are in place when the campus re-opens for fall on-ground classes and services to students.”

Registration for summer and fall semesters open on Monday, April 5. The free application and registration can be completed online.

All Nashville State campuses, except East Davidson which remains virtual, are providing in-person, walk-in enrollment and financial aid assistance on specific dates. For information about online applying and registering, and walk-in assistance, visit the college’s website. With the exception of targeted walk-in dates, appointments are necessary when visiting campuses. Visitors need to wear a mask and fill-out a screening form when on campus.