NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville chiropractor was charged with two counts of sexual battery without consent for his alleged unlawful behavior with a female patient in an exam room, according to police.
Metro Police said Kirk W. Jones, 69, was taken into custody at his office on Belle Forest Circle after his indictment.
The 24-year-old woman called police on Sept. 13 to report the incident. She told police she was going there for a chiropractic issue and said Jones had contact with her that day that was in sexual nature and happened without her consent.
The case was presented to the District Attorney’s office in late September and was presented to the Davidson County Grand Jury this month.
Jones’ bond has been set at $10,000.
