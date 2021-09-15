NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - National Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Wednesday.
The Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce along with the Foundation Board of Directors kicked off the month with a ceremony Wednesday morning outside the Davidson County Courthouse.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper presented a special proclamation on behalf of the city to mark the official beginning of the celebration.
The NAHCC has also announced its month-long calendar of events.
Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Yuri Cunza said the United States has seen an increase of immigrant progression throughout the community.
“Hispanics, just like everyone else, also are experiencing the American dream,” Cunza said. “No less than when you consider that immigrant communities are the backbone of the economic progress of any community in the country.”
Hispanic Heritage Month ends Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.