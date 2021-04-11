NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man accused of stealing two cars was caught trying to start another vehicle at a Robertson County home.
According to court documents, Jason R. Green is accused of taking a Dodge Stratus from a parking lot on Church Street after the owner left the car to check her tire. The driver said she had just run over glass and pulled into the parking lot.
The victim was able to track her car because her iPhone was left inside. Officers found the car on Café Road in Goodlettsville where it had been abandoned.
Around 6:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Cartwright Street in Goodlettsville on a call of someone trying to enter cars in the parking lot. The description of the suspect matched the description of the man who stole the car downtown.
While en route, officers were advised the suspect had fled onto Long Hollow Pike and up the ramp onto I-65. An officer noticed the suspect jumping in front of vehicles as he arrived. The detective began to give verbal commands for him to stop, however he got into the driver seat and of a Volkswagen Beetle and fled north on I-65. The driver of that vehicle said when Green entered his vehicle he had some sort of object in his hand and that he believed it could be a weapon. He said he exited the vehicle in fear for h is safety.
A short time later, Robertson County Sheriff deputies found the car, a rental vehicle owned by Avis, crashed and abandoned on South Williams Road.
When a Metro officer was arriving at the scene to secure the stolen vehicle, the officer spotted Green inside a truck at a home in the 2200 block of South Williams Road attempting to start it. Green saw the officer and exited the truck and ran into the back door of the house at that address where he was taken into custody.
Both victims confirmed Green was the suspect who had taken their vehicle.
Green was charged with theft of property $1,000-$2,500, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, carjacking, felony evading arrest and driving on suspended license. He may also face charges in Robertson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.