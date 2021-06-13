Canvas - shots fired

Police are investigating a call of shots fired at Canvas Lounge on Church Street in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police responded to a call of shots fired at a Nashville bar on the anniversary of the deadly Orlando, FL, nightclub shooting.

Witnesses said Canvas Lounge, located at 1707 Church St., evacuated the building after the reports of shots fired. One witness saw only a broken window after the call.

Police confirmed they were called to the bar to investigate the shooting. No other information was available this weekend.

Canvas Lounge caters to the LGBTQ community in Nashville.

Saturday was the five-year anniversary of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history that left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, FL.

 

