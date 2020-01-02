NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Real estate listing website Zillow assembled a top list of housing markets that's based upon a survey of economists and real estate experts.
This year, Nashville comes in at No. 4 in the country for expected activity and price performance for the upcoming year, in comparison to 25 large markets around the country.
On average, panelists said they expected U.S. home values to grow by 2.8% in 2020. The share of panelists saying they expected a market to outperform that average was weighed against the share saying they expected it to underperform to create a net score.
Real estate performance expectations the Nashville metro for 2020:
- 59% of panelists expect home values to grow faster than their expected national rate (2.8%).
- 31% of panelists expect home values to grow slower than they do nationally
- 10% of panelists expect home values to grow about the same as they do nationally.
Topping the list is Austin, where the vast majority of the experts surveyed believe the real estate market there is going to perform better, in comparison to the national market average.
You can see the rest of the list, and full survey information, on the Zillow Home Price Expectations Survey page.
