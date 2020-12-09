NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The central ticketing lobby at Nashville International Airport’s terminal will close on Dec. 16 and remain closed through 2020 as the expansion and renovation of the airport.
All ticketing, check-in and passenger screening will continue at the north and south ends of the Departures level, so it will be important to use the correct entrance.
The Terminal lobby is being closed to facilitate the next phase of construction, which will bring enhanced facilities to Nashville’s central terminal with a larger entrance hall, an expanded central security checkpoint with 24 screening lanes, a state-of-the-art International Arrivals Facility with six aircraft gates, a new marketplace just beyond the security checkpoint and extensive terminal renovations inside and out. Completion of these projects is slated for 2023.
Five things to know:
- As announced in August, there are now two terminals at Nashville International Airport: North Terminal and South Terminal. North Terminal is for A and B gates and South Terminal is for C and D gates. There is no passage between terminals once past security screening and beginning Dec. 16 there will be no passage through the center of the Departures level.
- Passengers will need to know their airline and which terminal it uses – North or South – and go to the correct terminal when they arrive. A list of airlines by terminal can be found here.
- Signs on airport roadways, at curbside drop-off and inside the terminal will help passengers match their airline to the correct terminal and find their way to the right place.
- Because travelers will no longer be able to pass through the center of the Ticketing Lobby, passengers who enter on the wrong side of the building will need to exit and take the sidewalk to the correct side.
- An interactive map showing the locations of airline ticket counters and security checkpoints can be found here.
Information kiosks are located inside the North Terminal and South Terminal for passenger assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.